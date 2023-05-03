She’s slaying Hollywood with a long-term lover! Rachel Zegler is off the market. In fact, the West Side Story star is dating her film’s costar Josh Rivera.

Keep reading for details on the actress’ dating life.

Is Rachel Zegler Single?

No! She and Josh have been going strong since making their relationship public in February 2022.

“Committing valen-crimes,” the songstress posted on Valentine’s Day of that year, confirming that she and Josh were more than friends. One year prior, Rachel sparked romance speculation with Josh when she tweeted, “I love Josh Andres Rivera,” in February 2021.

Are Rachel Zegler and Josh Rivera Still Together?

The West Side Story couple is still going strong, according to their sweet Instagram posts and red carpet appearances.

Who Has Rachel Zegler Dated?

Aside from Josh, her love life has been kept out of the public eye, especially since the 2021 movie West Side Story was her Hollywood debut. That being said, her relationship with Josh is strong and pretty serious.

“I wish to extend my thanks to the love of my life, who I was blessed enough to meet on the set of this film many moons ago,” the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress shared when accepting the National Board of Review’s Best Actress award in March 2022. “Thank you for holding my hand in my dreams and in my reality. I love doing life with you. Thanks for making me laugh.”

What Has Rachel Zegler Said About Her Relationship With Josh Rivera?

Thankfully, the star gives tons of insight into their relationship via social media. However, she also gushed over Josh while chatting with Elle in April 2022.

“There’s always this deep understanding of what I go through. Since [his experience was] on a different scale, he’s able to bring me back to earth and tell me when it really doesn’t matter,” Rachel explained of how her boyfriend keeps her grounded. “Because he’s removed from it to a certain degree, he’s able to just snap me out of it, and tell me to stop checking my phone, or remind me of what actually matters, and remind me to be present, and to not focus on the opinions of 3,000 faceless strangers on the internet.”

