The new year has brought a new perspective for Selena Gomez. While the singer has ventured off into different industries over the years, it seems her music career might just be coming to an end, she recently revealed in a 2024 interview.

Is Selena Gomez Quitting Music?

For now, it seems Selena hasn’t entirely ditched her music career — but she revealed she’s started to think about it. During an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast posted in January 2024, the “Wolves” singer got candid about whether she would choose her acting career over music.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” she revealed to podcast cohosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

Selena is no stranger when it comes to Hollywood. She first started her acting career at the age of 10 on Barney & Friends. Since then, she’s been involved in a multitude of projects. Her most notable role was in the hit Disney show, Wizards of Waverley Place.

While acting in the series, she launched a successful music career and released three studio albums.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun,” she said on the “SmartLess” podcast. “But I was doing my TV show at the same time, and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like — I would like to find something to just settle on.”

On top of that, the Rare Beauty founder revealed she never really wanted to become a singer!

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time,” she recalled. “But apparently that hobby turned into something else.”

This isn’t the first time Selena has hinted that she’s considered retiring from singing. In a March 2021 interview with Vogue, the songstress expressed feeling moments of doubt. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?'”

When Does Selena Gomez’s New Album Come Out?

While her future singing career might be up in the air, Selena did announce when to expect her next album.

In December 2023, the “Love You Like A Love Song” artist replied to a fan’s comment asking about the album’s release date, per HollywoodLife. She wrote, “two months” from then. We can assume that means her next potential album could potentially be released some time in February 2024.

