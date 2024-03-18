Taylor Swift‘s album The Tortured Poets Department isn’t even out yet, and fans are already speculating which songs are about who from the recently revealed tracklist. While most Swifties agree that the subject of the album will be about ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, some are convinced one specific track might be inspired by Harry Styles, whom she dated in late 2012 to early 2013.

Keep reading to see why fans think “But Daddy I Love Him” is about Harry.

After Taylor released the tracklist in February 2024, fans immediately speculated that the track “But Daddy I Love Him,” could be about the former One Direction member. A viral photo of Harry surfaced from 2020, where the singer’s shirt says “But Daddy I Love Him,” while he poses with fans.

One fan wrote on X, “BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM!!!?!?! HARRY STYLES IS ALWAYS AT THE CRIME SCENE.”

The quote comes from Disney’s animated film The Little Mermaid, which was released on Taylor’s birth year of 1989. Along with that, she also dressed up as Ariel for a 2019 New Year’s Eve party where she and her friends dressed up like their childhood heroes.

Not only that, Harry very nearly played Prince Eric in the 2023 live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which director Rob Marshall later confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in May 2023. “We met with him. He was lovely. What a wonderful guy,” he said of the singer. “But at the end of the day, he really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker.”

Some believe that the track isn’t about the “As It Was” singer at all, but rather to do with the plot of The Little Mermaid — as the mermaid gives up her voice in order to be with the prince. Some are speculating that this is in reference to Taylor’s 6-year relationship with Joe.

ICYMI, the pair kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part while they were together, and only made brief mentions to their relationship publicly. Taylor is now dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

It remains unclear who and what the track will be about until it’s released with the rest of her upcoming album on April 19.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.