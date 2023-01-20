Tyler Posey is off the market, folks! The Teen Wolf star went red carpet official with his girlfriend Phem while at the premiere for Teen Wolf: The Movie on January 18, 2023. Keep reading for details on their romance.

Are Tyler Posey and Phem Dating?

It’s unclear when Tyler and Phem first started dating, however, the Paramount+ actor alum went public with his musician girlfriend in February 2021 via Instagram. “Valentine’s massive oyster. Hand and middle fingers for scale,” he wrote on Instagram and tagged the singer in a now-deleted post. She responded, “I luv u.”

While the two have kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye, with the exception of a few social media posts, Tyler did open up about how his girlfriend helped him discover his sexuality.

“I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too,” the actor told NME in July 2021. “She’s helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess. No, not ‘I guess,’ I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.’” Tyler first spoke publicly about his sexuality during a March 2021 appearance on the “Just for Variety” podcast after coming out during a fan Q&A. “I was just being honest about it, because no one’s ever asked me before,” Tyler recalled on the episode. “It was just a split-second decision. I thought that was really interesting that it just broke down this wall that I didn’t feel like I put up, but it was easier for me to just be honest about all that stuff.” Who Is Phem? Phem is an alt-rock singer who has collaborated with musicians like Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly and G-Eazy. She was also featured on her boyfriend’s song “Shut Up,” along with Travis, which was released back in March 2021. Her EP album garnered millions of streams and earned her a steady fanbase “Both my parents are musicians, so I was lucky enough to be born into a household where music was constantly around,” she revealed in an interview with Notion in October 2020. “I started out on the piano, then drums, and eventually got into writing.” After the “flowers” songstress was asked to describe her music in three words, Phem went for: “Sad, angry, cute.”

