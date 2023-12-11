ITZY is returning with their 2nd full-length album, BORN TO BE! The group is set to make their 2024 comeback with 4 members, as Lia is currently on a temporary hiatus.

When Will ITZY’s ‘BORN TO BE’ Album Be Released?

ITZY’s 2nd full-length album, BORN TO BE, is set to drop on January 8, 2024.

So far, details other than the album’s title and release date have yet to be revealed. However, the JYP girl group did drop the album’s concept teaser in December 2023, with members Ryujin, Yeji, Yuna and Chaeryeong taking center stage. Watch it here.

ITZY debuted as a 5-member girl group under JYP Entertainment in 2019, with the release of their album IT’z Different and title track “Dalla Dalla,” which means “Different Different” in Korean.

Why Won’t Lia Be Partaking In ITZY’s ‘BORN TO BE’ Comeback?

In September 2023, JYP announced Lia would be undergoing a temporary hiatus due to health reasons.

“Lia underwent consultation and examination as she is experiencing extreme tension and anxiety about carrying out her scheduled activities and received medical advice that she needs rest and treatment,” JYP wrote in a statement at the time. “With the artist’s health as our top priority, after careful discussion with the members, we decided that Lia will not participate in scheduled activities starting from today and will take a break for the time being to focus on her treatment. The timing of Lia’s resumption of activities will be decided after sufficient discussion between Lia and the members.”

Following the news, Lia wrote a handwritten letter to MIDZY, a.k.a. ITZY’s fandom, and posted it to Instagram.

“MIDZY are the people that I am always grateful to more than anyone else, so my only wish is to give you my love and happiness back,” she wrote. “To that end, I felt like I needed to take some time off to love and fill myself first. As I always say, I sincerely hope that MIDZY will be happy. I will work to return in good health in order to repay how much MIDZY wait and worry for me.”

