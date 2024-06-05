If you’re not a MIDZY, what are you doing? ITZY is one of K-pop’s most talented groups, and consists of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. Since debuting in 2019, the girls have made quite a name for themselves and are still *so* young! Keep reading to uncover how old the members are.
ICYMI, ITZY debuted as a girl group under JYP on February 12, 2019, with the release of their album IT’z Different and title track “Dalla Dalla,” which means “Different Different” in Korean. The members include leader Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna.
In the world of K-pop, it’s customary for idols to undergo rigorous training at a music company before making their debut, either as part of a group or as solo artists. Chaeryeong, famed for her remarkable dancing skills, was the inaugural member to sign up with JYP, dedicating five years to her training. She even showcased her talents on JYP’s survival show, Sixteen, back in 2015. Despite her prowess, she didn’t secure a spot in the final lineup of the victorious girl group, TWICE.
