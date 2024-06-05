If you’re not a MIDZY, what are you doing? ITZY is one of K-pop’s most talented groups, and consists of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. Since debuting in 2019, the girls have made quite a name for themselves and are still *so* young! Keep reading to uncover how old the members are.

ICYMI, ITZY debuted as a girl group under JYP on February 12, 2019, with the release of their album IT’z Different and title track “Dalla Dalla,” which means “Different Different” in Korean. The members include leader Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna.

In the world of K-pop, it’s customary for idols to undergo rigorous training at a music company before making their debut, either as part of a group or as solo artists. Chaeryeong, famed for her remarkable dancing skills, was the inaugural member to sign up with JYP, dedicating five years to her training. She even showcased her talents on JYP’s survival show, Sixteen, back in 2015. Despite her prowess, she didn’t secure a spot in the final lineup of the victorious girl group, TWICE.

The next recruit to join JYP was Ryujin, who caught the eye of talent scouts at a Got7 concert! Prior to Itzy’s grand entrance, she honed her skills for four years. Meanwhile, Yuna and Yeji stepped into the JYP realm in 2015, undergoing three years of training. As for Lia, she initially auditioned for SM Entertainment but had to withdraw at the eleventh hour. However, fate smiled upon her when she passed the JYP auditions several years later, putting in two years of dedicated training. Who Is Yeji? Meet the Leader of ITZY Known for Her Powerhouse Dancing: Age, Debut Details Interestingly enough, members Yuna and Ryujin made cameo appearances in BTS’s “Love Yourself” highlight reel in 2017. That same year, all the members (except Lia) took part in the Mnet reality show Stray Kids, collaborating with the eponymous boy group-to-be. Ryujin even ventured into the competitive world of JTBC’s Mix Nine, clinching the top spot among female contestants but falling short against the male competitors. Meanwhile, Yeji showcased her talents on SBS’s The Fan, though her journey ended in the fifth episode. Scroll through our gallery to uncover how old the members of ITZY are!

