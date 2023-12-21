Yeji is really that girl! The leader of ITZY is one of the best dancers in K-pop — known for her powerhouse performances even before her debut! Keep reading to learn everything we know about the K-pop star.

Who Is Yeji?

Born in Jeonju, South Korea on May 26, 2000, Yeji is a Gemini. Prior to debuting with ITZY, Yeji participated in SBS’ The Fan but was eliminated in the fifth episode. She’s known by fans as “JYP’s Hidden Weapon.” She trained at JYP Entertainment for 4 years.

Who Are ITZY?

ITZY debuted as a girl group under JYP Entertainment in February 2019, with the release of their first album IT’z Different and title track “Dalla Dalla,” which means “Different Different” in Korean. ITZY consists of leader Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna.

“Our members were meant to perform,” Lia told Teen Vogue in August 2022. “Individually, their dance skills are awesome. Even when they were trainees, their dancing skills were great.” Their talents are just limited to dance either. “All the members are really capable in many ways,” Ryujin explained. “We can be a performance group, but we can try anything and have a great result.”

When faced with online hate, the girls often lean on one another. “The other members help,” Lia said. “We tell that member: ‘No, don’t listen to that. You’re not like that. We are the ones who know you the best. It’s not them.’ I think that’s really nice because [the haters] are not the ones that know me. I have my close ones here, and they’re telling me that I’m a better person.”

