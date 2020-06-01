YouTuber Jaclyn Hill has clapped back after fans slammed her for wearing a shirt with an alcohol brand on it.

For those who missed it, back in February, the social media star opened up about how she had “turned to alcohol” to cope with her “anxiety and depression.” So when she posted a selfie rocking a red blouse that promoted the band Budweiser, some people were not happy.

After catching wind of the negative backlash, the makeup mogul took to the comment section on Instagram to fire back.

“You saying ‘they know her relationship with alcohol’ is so absurd. I briefly opened up about how I turned to alcohol to cope with anxiety and depression for a period of time. That does not mean you know about my relationship with alcohol,” she wrote.

The brunette beauty also tweeted, “It’s at the point where I laugh out loud at some of y’all reaching soooo hard!”

In a previous video, the 29-year-old explained, “At the end of the day, to cope with my anxiety and my depression, I turned to alcohol and started drinking to fix what I was feeling mentally. I had been using alcohol to self-medicate.”

“On days where I would be so filled with anxiety and I would drink more than other days, I would wake up in the morning and my face would be so swollen and my eyes would be so puffy and I would just cry,” she said. “So, when people tell me, ‘You’re fat. Your face is swollen. You need to stop getting fillers.’ It triggers me in a way, like, oh my God. I wouldn’t look like this if I didn’t make such poor decisions. I wouldn’t look like this if I didn’t hurt myself by self-medicating with alcohol.”

Before she ended the video, Jaclyn told viewers that she had been working to overcome her alcohol issues and that she had been trying to adapt a healthier lifestyle.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

