Janel Parish just does not age, seriously. From playing a teenager in 2007’s Bratz: The Movie, to 2018’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, how does she manage to look *exactly* the same? Keep reading to see her transformation in photos over the years.

ICYMI, Janel played Mona on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars, a teen drama series that aired from 2010 to 2017. In an interview with Buzzfeed, the PLL actress revealed she’s still close with the rest of the cast following it’s wrap, including Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale and Troian Bellisario.

“We worked together for like 10 years, so we’re still a very tight-knit group,” she revealed. “We have a group chat that stays pretty alive — I think it’s just called ‘PLL Fam.'”

On top of that, Janel explained that she was also super close to her costars in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, which starred Lana Condor, Noah Centineo and Anna Cathcart. Janel played Lara Jean’s (Lana’s character) older sister, Margot.

“I love Lana so much; I can’t choose just one [favorite on-set memory],” she told Buzzfeed. “All of my favorite memories were with her and Anna. We got along so, so well. I think all of our favorite memories were in Seoul, South Korea. We got to go for the third film and shoot there and it just was a dream.”

She continued, “We went to the Seoul Tower, where they have all these locks that you can buy, and then you write your names on it and put them on this gate full of locks, kind of like a lover’s bridge. We got one for the three of us, like [as] “Seoul sisters” with our names, and we put it on there. That’s a great memory.”

Following the premiere of To All the Boys third and final movie in 2021, Janel has since starred in a handful of romantic comedy movies such as Coyote Creek Christmas, Christmas is Canceled and Right In Front of Me. She also appeared in horror movie Until We Meet Again and mystery TV movie Family History Mysteries: Buried Past.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Janel’s transformation over the years from Pretty Little Liars to now.

