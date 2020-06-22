Well, guys, it looks like Jeffree Star is ready to put himself back on the market. That’s right, in his most recent YouTube video, the beauty guru told fans that after six months of being single, he was finally going on a date with Big Brother alum Jozea Flores.

But that’s not even the best part! Aside from documenting the entire date for YouTube, the makeup mogul also decided that he should let Jozea do his makeup afterwards so that they could get to know each other better. As it turns out, the former reality star actually has a pretty major background within the beauty community, so Jeffree’s glam look turned out amazing!

While Jozea was applying blush, Jeffree decided to set the record straight and let fans know that, right now, neither of them are looking for a serious relationship, and that they’re just “exploring” where the date could go. As fans know, this explanation came a few weeks after photos from their first date hit the web. Jeffree took to Instagram on June 8, and posted snaps of himself and Jozea laying out in his backyard. One pic — which Jozea reposted on his own Instagram page — seemingly showed him naked, alongside the caption, “My view.” Another picture, which Jozea posted, was a selfie of the pair alongside the caption, “Had to make a stop by Hidden Hills.”

Now that Jeffree’s YouTube video went live, fans know the photos were seemingly taken after their first meeting — which was captured on camera.

For those who missed it, the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder’s rumored romance with a new man came just a few months after the influencer announced that he and boyfriend Nathan Schwandt had split after five years together, back in January 2020. We can’t wait to see what’s in the future for Jeffree and Jozea!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.