Jenna Ortega has undeniably become Wednesday Addams for a new generation of audiences with her performance in Netflix’s Wednesday, which premiered in November 2022. Her phenomenal performance didn’t come without pressure, though, as she worked alongside Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the ’90s films The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values. In Wednesday, Christina plays Marilyn Churchill, Nevermore Academy’s botany professor.

Jenna recalled how “intimidating” it was to play such a beloved character when it was done “so flawlessly” from Wednesday’s past. Despite that, the Disney alum revealed that she didn’t actually ask for advice from Christina on the set of Wednesday. Keep reading to find out why.

Why Didn’t Jenna Ortega Ask Christina Ricci For Advice on ‘Wednesday’?

“I think when [Ricci] was on set, neither one of us said Wednesday once to each other,” Jenna, 20, revealed in an interview with MTV News. “I don’t think she wanted to get in the way of my performance and feel like she was overbearing … I felt like I didn’t want to pull up something that she did 30 years ago. For the sake of my own benefit, but two, I didn’t want to rip her off and I didn’t want to be too much like her.”

What Has Jenna Ortega Said on Playing ‘Wednesday’?

“To step into the shoes of somebody who’s a bit more eccentric and frightening has been really exciting for me, and definitely a challenge — especially with such a beloved character, I really want to take care of her and do her justice,” Jenna told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2022 of the role, nothing that fans have “never” seen this version of the character before. “I’ve never felt so much pressure on a job, and I’m trying to keep my cool.”

The young actress explained that there’s “a lot of pressure” when it comes to playing the role but wants to put “a different spin” on it.

“I’ve never been more intimidated by a project,” Jenna added. “One, I’ve never played a character who’s been [played] by someone else before. There have been two other actresses who played the role. And I kid you not: I don’t know how they could get any better.”

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Wednesday’?

There is no word on a season 2 of Wednesday as of yet. However, cocreators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar shared in an interview with Screenrant that they have been discussing it.

“Miles and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There’s definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses,” Alfred revealed.

