Warning: Spoilers ahead. Wednesday is a Tim Burton-produced Netflix series and a reimagined version of The Addams Family that follows Wednesday’s (played by Jenna Ortega) time attending Nevermore Academy (a school for outcasts and supernatural beings), as she masters her psychic abilities. At the same time, the spooky character investigates a mysterious murderous spree that has reemerged after 25 years.

Keep reading for a full explanation on Wednesday‘s ending, who the Hyde monster is and who killed Garrett Gates.

Who Is the Hyde Monster in ‘Wednesday’?

Throughout the show’s eight episodes, Wednesday’s suspect list is pretty long. From suspecting Dr. Valarie Kinbott (played by Riki Lindhome) to Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) and finally, Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White), who the police end up arresting and putting behind bars in episode 7. However, it’s revealed that the real monster was under Wednesday’s nose the entire time: Tyler Galpin (played by Hunter Doohan).

Tyler, who was Wednesday’s love interest throughout the show, is first revealed as the Hyde in episode 7, after Wednesday has a vision of him as the monster when he kisses her. As Wednesday puts it, “Of course the first boy I kiss would turn out to be a psychotic, serial killing monster. I guess I have a type.”

The reason why Tyler was helping Marilyn/Laurel, was due to the sorrows for the loss of his mother, who was also a Hyde. Hunter, who played Tyler, explained it best in an interview with Collider. “She [Tyler’s mother] was a Hyde and she died because Nevermore doesn’t accept them and won’t teach them how to control their powers, so I think Tyler’s filled with a lot of rage and that’s how he justifies his murdering spree.”

While Tyler is the actual Hyde monster, it’s discovered he was being manipulated by Professor Marilyn Churchill, also revealed to be Laurel Gates (played by Christina Ricci). Laurel wished to rid the world of “outcasts” and avenge her brother Garrett Gates who died by the hands of a Nevermore student.

Does the Hyde Monster Escape at the End of ‘Wednesday’?

One of the last scenes we see of Tyler, a.k.a. the Hyde, is of himself, chained in the back of a police van, very much alive. Before the scene fades to black, it shows Tyler turning into the monster and breaking his chains — leading fans to believe he escapes and will play a part in a potential season 2.

Hunter told HollywoodLife his hopes for Tyler beyond the first season. “I just want to explore what’s next for Tyler, and if he’s going to come back after Wednesday,” he said. “I guess the idea left at the end is that he’s really pissed off enough to transform in that armed vehicle and I assume escape.”

Who Killed Garrett Gates?

The Gates family were prevalent in the town of Jericho, Vermont, and had ties to the original town founder. However that all changes after Garrett Gates is killed at Nevermore Academy in the 1990s, with Wednesday’s dad Gomez Addams (played by Luis Guzmán) as the main suspect at the time. Garrett’s death sparks the demise of his family, as one dies tragically after the other — except for Laurel.

It’s later revealed that Garrett was obsessed with Gomez’ wife and Wednesday’s mother Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and the Gates family had plans to destroy Nevermore. On the night of his murder, his father gave him drugs with directions to kill students at the academy. He faces Gomez Addams in a sword fight, until he is stabbed and falls off a balcony by Morticia Addams. However, Gomez Addams took the blame in place of his girlfriend.

