Ghostface is back, better and bloodier than ever — and this time, he’s making his way to the big city. Yep, Scream 6, which will star Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox, will follow most of the characters from 2022’s Scream 5 into New York City. Keep reading for everything we know about Scream 6.

Is Jenna Ortega Starring In ‘Scream 6’?

Jenna first made her Scream debut in 2022’s Scream 5 as the character Tara Carpenter, who spent most of the movie “screaming and crying” (Jenna’s words, not ours).

“It was great for me because, in the fifth installment, I only ever really shot with Ghostface and I only was ever screaming and crying on the floor,” she told Deadline‘s 20 Questions: On Deadline podcast. “So on the second one I kind of had to interact with my other cast mates and give her some sort of a personality and that was really fun for me.”

‘Scream 6’ Cast, Plot, Release Date

Scream 6 will be led by Jenna’s character and Melissa Barrera, who plays Tara’s sister Sam Carpenter. Alongside returning Scream stars Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, Courteney Cox will return as her iconic Scream character Gale Weathers, and Hayden Panettiere is coming back as Kirby Reed, who was first introduced in Scream 4. Additional cast members include Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving and Liana Liberato.

During an interview with Collider from December 2022, Melissa said Scream 6 is “a hundred times” gorier than Scream 5.

“There was a saying on set because [directors] Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] were always asking for more blood and more sweat,” she explained. “They always just wanted more. ‘More blood spritz’ was the saying because they would just always want more. With the last Scream, they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay. But with this one, they were like, ‘We’re going all out.’ It’s potentially a hundred times gorier.”

Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10, 2023.

Scroll through the gallery below to see details on Scream 6 including the official trailer, plot and cast details.

