Is Jenna Ortega off the market? The Wednesday actress was spotted leaving a 2023 Golden Globes afterparty with The Fabelmans actor Gabriel LaBelle, which put her in the “best mood” from the entire night, ​an eyewitness exclusively tells J-14. Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Jenna Ortega and Gabriel LaBelle Dating?

Jenna “lit up” after meeting up with Gabriel at the award ceremony’s afterparty, the onlooker reveals to J-14. Although there wasn’t any “kissing or canoodling” between the two, the eye witness says that there was “certainly a vibe” when they left the party together. “She was in the best mood that she would be in the entire night,” they ​add.

While Jenna left the afterparty with Gabriel, she did stir up dating rumors with another actor during the night — her Wednesday costar Percy Hynes White. Percy was her plus one date to the Golden Globes, leading Wednesday fans to respectively lose their minds.

One fan on Twitter wrote, “Jenna brought Percy to the golden globe as her plus one. The bond between these two is very soft, I love them both so much.”

Percy appears to be single right now, so that hasn’t stopped Wednesday fans from shipping him with his Netflix costar. Jenna and Percy have yet to confirm or deny dating rumors, but they have posted many cute cast photos of one another on Instagram. On top of that, they’re set to star in a movie together.

“The movie I’m doing in Utah right now is with her [Jenna] as well,” Percy told Popternative in December 2022, saying that they had “a fun time together” on Wednesday‘s set and that he “loves” working with Jenna.

Following Percy’s reveal that he was working with Jenna once again, fans got to digging into the yet-to-be-announced film. One Twitter user shared photos of the movie’s project details, revealing it’s a young adult romantic drama comedy (dramedy) called Winter Spring Summer or Fall which follows two teenagers falling in love named Remi and Barnes.

The last time the Stuck In the Middle actress cleared up dating rumors was on a podcast episode of “Just Between Us” in February 2019. When hosts Bailee Madison and Kaitlin Vilasuso asked the Disney star what the craziest thing she’s read about herself online was, she explained that it was the dating rumors that have truly shocked her.

“Probably relationships,” she said. “According to the internet, I dated like six guys, [but I] dated none of them.”

