Singer Jenna Raine is killing it! The musician gushed over her “exciting” year while chatting with J-14 exclusively at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.

“I haven’t really done a lot of [red carpets and events] because a lot of my songs — when they were doing well was during [the COVID-19] quarantine,” Jenna, 19, explained to J-14. ” So, this is, kind of, my first like moment to be out and see the real world. It’s been really cool.”

While it was her “first VMAs” experience, Jenna is no stranger to the music industry. Her most recent album, Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 2, was released last month and featured the song “It Is What It Is.” However, getting a chance to rub elbows with some major stars was new for the songstress.

“Seeing everyone’s outfits in person [is exciting],” she shared. “It’s like really weird seeing them right in front of my eyes because I’m so used to seeing them on my feed or my [TikTok] For You page.”

When it came to her own red carpet look, Jenna said that her black VMAs dress was a personal favorite.

“I honestly haven’t had that many [red carpet looks] since I’ve like gotten older,” Jenna told J-14. “I’ve had a lot since I was like 10 years old, but I’m not too proud of those, obviously, because I was a child. Honestly this one, I’m just excited to have a new look and be older in all of my photos. I don’t think I’ve done a carpet since I was like 16. So it’s been three years.”

As for her personal favorite VMAs red carpet look of years past? Jenna noted that Lady Gaga‘s meat dress from 2010 is one she’ll always remember.

“I saw it at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and just the fact that she just owned that and wore that to the VMAs is absolutely insane,” Jenna said. “So like her, but it’s insane. I love her for it.”

Lastly, in typical J-14 fashion, we had to chat with Jenna about the posters she had on her wall as a kid.

“My gosh, I mean. Justin Bieber 100 percent. I was obsessed. Like, 5-year-old me thought I was gonna marry him,” she recalled. “He was fully, you know, grown up. But I was delulu even at 5 years old. “

