Joey King is a huge fan of all the Taylors! The Bullet Train actress spoke about reuniting with Taylor Lautner for Taylor Swift‘s music video “I Can See You,” and gushed over his “lovely” wife Tay Dome, while chatting with J-14 exclusively.

In case you missed it, Joey starred in the “I Can See You,” video alongside Lautner. The pair reunited to save the Grammy-winning songstress who is locked inside of a vault (get it?). While shooting the music video, the Kissing Booth actress and Twilight star even recreated an old image of themselves from 2009, where Joey was 10 and Lautner was 17.

“I think it was the first time I’d seen him since [that photo was taken], and it was so funny,” Joey gushed to J-14. “He’s so lovely and so sweet, and his wife Tay is so sweet and lovely.”

The Netflix star revealed that reuniting with the Breaking Dawn actor “felt like we just picked up a conversation that we just left off,” adding that even though they were so much younger when they first met, that it’s “like we’d known each other forever.”

Joey continued, “It’s just so nice to work with good people that are just so kind.”

The actress made an Eras Tour pitstop — like much of Hollywood — along with her “I Can See You” co-stars Lautner and Presley Cash, in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 7. The “Enchanted” singer brought out the actors in front of the audience of over 70,000 attendees for the music video premiere, which Joey called “unbelievable” moment.

“It’s such a niche experience that I had to get to stand on that stage. Like, it’s unbelievable,” she shared. “I like to describe it as getting in an ice bath, like an ice cold bath where it takes your breath away.”

Joey continued, “When I stepped on that stage, I was overwhelmed with, like, excitement about all that energy. People are thrusting energy at you and it’s truly breathtaking. It’s exhilarating. One of the more memorable moments of my life for sure. I just thought it was just so spectacular to be able to be up there with her.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.