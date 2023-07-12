Who Is Presley Cash? The Filmmaker's Taylor Swift Connection Explained

Living out every Swiftie’s dream! Presley Cash has a longtime connection to Taylor Swift, but who is the music video star? Well, she appeared in the “Mean” music video in May 2011, and has made a resurgence in the Taylor universe following the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and the track “I Can See You” From the Vault.

“I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it,” Taylor shared via Instagram in July 2023. “Joey [King] and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to @taylautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors. I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP @selajon. So proud of this one.”

Who Is Presley Cash?

Prior to her involvement in the Taylor Swift Universe, Presley made a name for herself as an actor and a filmmaker, appearing in Choose Connor, Abide in Me and Coffee & Contemplation Live. Not to mention, Presley even appeared in the A Star Is Born movie. She’s also become quite the internet star, and is a singer and songwriter as well.

Who Does Presley Cash Play in the ‘Mean’ Music Video?

However, fans probably know her the best after appearing in Taylor’s “Mean” music video as a young girl who got bullied. Since then, she’s reprised her role for the “I Can See You” music video, in which Presley appears as a getaway driver for Taylor and her friends.

“What’s on my to do list?? Save Taylor F–KING Swift — mastermind Style,” Presley wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Taylor after the “I Can See You” music video dropped.

