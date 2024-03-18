JoJo Siwa knows what she wants — and when she wants it! The soon to be 21-year-old revealed that she has big plans for the future — including kids.

On March 17, 2024, the former Dance Moms star revealed that she not only “has a sperm donor” ready to go, but she also has her future kid’s names picked out.

“I got my three kids’ names picked out — Freddie, Eddie and Teddie,” she told E! News at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. “Got a sperm donor lined up and all! We’re ready! Just gotta be patient.”

She also had the names of her future kids temporarily tattooed onto her arms, she revealed to Access Hollywood in February 2024.

“This one’s dedicated to my baby girl one day; her name is Freddie. Then this is dedicated to twin boys: Eddie and Teddie,” she said, while pointing to her ink — which she later revealed were fake tattoos.

As for the timeline of her family, the dancer expects that it’ll happen in “a couple of years.” The songstress added to E! News, “I cannot wait to have kids. One day I want to have a great little family.”

Despite her major plans, JoJo’s love life has been what she would consider “messy,” according to her interview with People at the same red carpet.

After coming out in January 2021, the pop singer has been in several public relationships. The following month, JoJo confirmed her romance with Kylie Prew to her social media.

The two would post videos with one another, sharing the ins and outs of their romance. However, their relationship status would come into question in October 2021 after fans noticed that Kylie was missing from JoJo’s Instagram.

Later that month, Us Weekly confirmed that the two had called it quits after less than a year of dating — but that wasn’t the end!

The couple got back together in May 2022 and once again split three months later. After their breakup, JoJo was rumored to be dating TikTok star Avery Cyrus.

Avery and JoJo went public with their relationship in September 2022. Their romance was short-lived as the pair went their separate ways in December of that same year.

