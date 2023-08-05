August 2023 is a stacked month for K-pop fans! From TWICE‘s Jihyo‘s long awaited solo debut, to SEVENTEEN‘s Japanese comeback and so much more, keep reading for a guide to the best K-pop releases this August.

One of the most anticipated releases this month is Jihyo’s solo debut on August 18 with her lead single “Killin’ Me Good,” from mini-album ZONE. This will make Jihyo the second member of TWICE to make her official solo debut, after Nayeon released her debut Im Nayeon and its lead single “POP!” in June 2022.

Nayeon revealed that it felt “unreal” and “slightly” pressuring when she found out she was making her solo debut. However, when she actually started preparing for the project, it was “really fun.”

“I’m not sure of the exact reason why the company decided that I would be the first solo,” Nayeon told Vulture in June 2022. “Even though I was given the opportunity, I think that there will be more opportunities in the future for the other members to show off their individual capabilities [as solo artists]. When the members heard the news about my solo, they all really congratulated me as if it was a Twice album coming out. They trusted me a lot and were happy for me.”

On top of that, Japanese members Sana, Momo and Mina debuted TWICE‘s first subunit called MISAMO in July 2023.

Another TWICE member, Chaeyoung, hinted that more solos from the K-pop group are to come during a March 2023 interview with Newsweek. “[The three of them] are planning on working as a unit in Japan, so that’s something that’s very new in our next chapter,” she said of MISAMO at the time. “For the last seven years we worked as a group, but I think we will show more unit performances going forward.”

“Also solo projects, like Nayeon’s album, so that’s something we’ll do in the future,” Chaeyoung told Newsweek.

Another exciting release coming up this month is SOMI‘s mini-album Game Plan, which is set to release on August 7 with five new tracks. Click through our gallery to uncover all of the exciting August 2023 K-pop comebacks.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.