Everyone say thank you, MISAMO! TWICE’s first subunit just dropped the music video for “Do Not Touch,” and we’re already obsessed. The band, which includes TWICE members Mina, Sana and Momo, are set to make their official Japanese debut on July 26, 2023. Keep reading for details on the subunit, TWICE and more.

Who Are MISAMO?

MISAMO released their first song “Bouquet,” as a subunit in January 2023, surprising fans everywhere. Since then, they have released two other tracks off their upcoming album Masterpiece.

TWICE Japanese members Mina, Sana and Momo make up the three-member subunit. Sana, for one, hinted about MISAMO’s possible debut during a Buzzfeed interview from 2019.

“For now, I am a part of TWICE, and we are communicating with the world as a team,” she began. “We might be based in Korea, but we’re expanding across the world, touching people’s hearts through music and performance.”

When Does MISAMO’s Album Come Out?

The subunit’s first Japanese mini-album Masterpiece will drop July 26, 2023. Their title track “Do Not Touch” was released on July 13, and their pre-release single “Marshmallow” dropped in June.

Who Are TWICE?

TWICE debuted under JYP Entertainment on October 20, 2015, with their song “Like OOH-AHH(OOH-AHH하게)” The girl group has nine members: Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

The band was formed through a survival show called Sixteen, where the girls competed against other JYP Entertainment trainees in order to debut. Since debut, the girl has gone on to break milestone after milestone, becoming one of the most successful K-pop groups of all time.

In May 2022, the group’s fourth world tour created a huge breakthrough for TWICE. The nine-member act became the first K-pop girl group to hold a stadium concert in the U.S.

“When we heard that the stadium concert was scheduled in the U.S., some of us really worried whether we could do it or not,” Sana told Cosmopolitan in July 2022 for their cover issue.

The pandemic was ongoing, and TWICE had never played at a venue of this size in America. But both shows quickly sold out.

“In the beginning, we really hoped that one day, we would hold a concert of our own,” she recalled. “But now we are holding concerts in Korea, in the U.S., and all over the world, and that’s really unreal.”

