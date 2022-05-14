Stealing hearts! Kaia Gerber‘s dating history is full of total hotties. From Pete Davidson to Austin Butler, the list goes on and on.

Perhaps the relationship that made the most headlines was Kaia’s long-term love with Jacob Elordi. They first sparked romance rumors in September 2020 when they were photographed leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. While dating speculation started swirling, it was reported that they were no more than friends. However, later that same month, eagle-eyed fans spotted them holding hands while walking around New York City.

Jacob and Kaia went public in October of that same year. They made their Instagram debut in matching Halloween costumes, confirming that they were more than friends. While the model and Euphoria actor kept things under wraps for the most part, they subtly showed support for each other online. Kaia, for one, posted a pic of Jacob on Instagram in February 2021 alongside a caption that read, “Valentine …”

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she also told Vogue in May 2021 about their relationship. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

The former Kissing Booth star also spoke publicly about their love during an August 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.



“My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off,” he said, referring to his mullet. “She took me to the bathroom and she took scissors out and cut it off. She said, ‘You’re cute but not like that.'”

In November 2021, In Touch confirmed that Jacob and Kaia had split. “Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together,” a source told the publication at the time. “It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward and that’s why it wasn’t working.”

After the news of their split, an interview that the HBO star had done with Men’s Health was released.

“She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” Jacob explained in December 2021 of his ex. “I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

