Do you remember KATSEYE? The global girl group was formed by HYBE in 2023 after weeks on a competition program, where 20 female contestants participated in a K-pop-structured training. Now, the entire process is being released as a Netflix documentary titled Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE. Keep reading for everything we know about the upcoming doc series.

KATSEYE Netflix Documentary Release Date

The series will be released in summer 2024, however, an exact date has not yet been revealed.

ICYMI, The Dream Academy was the name of the competition program which created KATSEYE, and fans followed along the contestants journeys on YouTube, starting in September 2023 until November. Viewers were also able to vote for their favorite members via Weverse and TikTok, which played a crucial role throughout the entire competition.

According to Netflix, the documentary will “be a compelling portrayal of the journey to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records.”

“I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while,” HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk said in a statement from 2023. “To do this I believed we needed a capable partner. When I met [Geffen CEO and Chairman] John [Janick], from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively. I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-Pop universe.”

Who Are KATSEYE? Meet ‘Dream Academy’ Final Lineup

During the two-hour finale on November 17, in Los Angeles, it was revealed that the sextet will consist of members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Rajagopalan and Megan Skiendiel (all hailing from the United States), Yoonchae Jeong (South Korea), Sophia Laforteza (Philippines) and Manon Bannerman (Switzerland).

“This has been a long journey and an unprecedented collaboration between HYBE and Geffen,” Bang Si-Hyuk said in a statement. “We are very proud of the results and of all the contestants who joined us in this project. We wish KATSEYE much success as we are sure they will inspire fans across the globe.”

KATSEYE official debut is scheduled to be released sometime in June 2024.

