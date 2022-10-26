She’s the new VP! Keke Palmer gave a major update on the highly anticipated True Jackson, VP reboot, telling J-14 exclusively that she’s down to reprise her role.

“Absolutely,” the former Nickelodeon star, 29, gushed at the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Tuesday, October 25, when asked if she’s ready to reunite with the cast. “Yes, exclamation point, exclamation point, exclamation point.”

Keke starred as the title role of True Jackson, a teen who becomes the vice president of a fashion company, for three seasons from November 2008 to August 2011 alongside Ashley Argota (Lulu Johnson), Robbie Amell (Jimmy Madigan) and Matt Shively (Ryan Laserbeam). Reboot rumors first started swirling in April 2020, when the Nope actress shared a video of herself dancing to the show’s theme song. “When they canceled True Jackson, VP prematurely just to reboot it in 2021,” she captioned the clip, sending fans into the frenzy.

“Look, if my fans ask me for something as far as entertainment, I’m going make the calls that I need to make to try to give it to them,” the Lightyear actress explained to Cosmopolitan in July 2020. “A True Jackson, VP reboot was as much for them as it was for me.”

While no details have been revealed just yet, Keke is hopeful that an announcement is in the near future.

“I’m hoping to be able to give you guys something concrete sometime soon with that,” she told J-14 exclusively in December 2021 about the show. “It was one of the most impactful times of my life in good ways and hard ways, but it was something that changed my life forever, and I’m very grateful for it.”

There are so many questions about what True Jackson is doing now, and Keke hopes that the forthcoming reboot will give fans the answers they deserve.

“I’ve been working so hard to figure something out for True Jackson, VP because, it’s crazy. I knew how much True Jackson, VP impacted me, but I’ve learned as I’ve grown that it really impacted the generation [of viewers],” the actress shared on “Chicks in the Office” podcast in April 2021. “It means so much to me that it did in that way. I’m so grateful. If True Jackson, VP does come back, which it’s a pretty good chance we get something up with that character and that story line, I would make sure that it’s mature.”

She added, “I would really want it to be, like what’s True’s life like? How is she dealing with being in this industry? How is she affected by social media? … What’s her life become?”

Reporting by Hanna Wickes.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.