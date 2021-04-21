Thanks to Keke Palmer, rumors of a True Jackson, VP reboot have been swirling for months! But is the fan-favorite Nickelodeon series really coming back to TV?

“I promise you guys, I’m, literally, not going to let you guys down with that,” the actress teased during an April 2021 appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “I’ve been working so hard to figure something out for True Jackson, VP because, it’s crazy. I knew how much True Jackson, VP impacted me, but I’ve learned as I’ve grown that it really impacted the generation [of viewers]. It means so much to me that it did in that way. I’m so grateful. If True Jackson, VP does come back, which it’s a pretty good chance we get something up with that character and that story line, I would make sure that it’s mature.”

True Jackson, VP aired on Nickelodeon from November 2008 to August 2011, and starred Keke alongside Ashley Argota, Robbie Amell and Matt Shively. The Jump In! alum acted as the title character who was the teenage Vice President of the Youth Fashion Department at clothing company Mad Style. Each episode showed the level-headed True and her friends finding themselves in some sticky situations.

Keke first teased the possibility of the show’s reboot in April 2020 when she shared a video to social media dancing to the show’s theme song alongside a caption that read, “When they canceled True Jackson, VP prematurely just to reboot it in 2021.” Although she hasn’t revealed any further details, Keke did share what she hoped to see when the characters eventually reunite on TV, noting that “we’ve gotta give it something good.”

“I would really want it to be, like what’s True’s life like? How is she dealing with being in this industry? How is she affected by social media?” the actress explained on the “Chicks in the Office” episode. “What’s her life become?”

Months after news of a possible True Jackson, VP reboot first broke, it was announced in December 2020 that iCarly would be rebooted for the Paramount+ streaming service. There’s also been tons of questions about another Victorious series and talks about Zoey 101 making a comeback. So, fans would love to see True and her Mad Style job now!

Wondering what other tea Keke has spilled about getting the True Jackson, VP cast back together again? Scroll through our gallery to read everything the Nickelodeon stars said about a possible reunion series.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.