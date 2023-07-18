She’s off the market! Kira Kosarin announced her engagement to longtime love Max Chester in July 2023. The former Nickelodeon star revealed that the proposal came during a trip to Greece, which was inspired by something her parents had done in the past.

“3 years before I was born, my parents went to Greece and made a home video of their trip, talking to future ‘me’ the whole time,” Kira shared via Twitter in July 2023. “I watched it as a young teen, and decided when I grew up I was to go to the same islands, once I’d found my forever person.”

Later, she replied to her own Twitter post, adding, “Update … he proposed.”

Is Kira Kosarin Single?

The actress is officially no longer single! In fact, she’s engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Max.

The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary in July 2023, just ahead of their Greece trip.

Are Kira Kosarin and Max Chester Engaged?

Yes, The Thundermans alum announced her and Max’s engagement via social media.

“One forever pls,” she captioned one set of photos. Another series of images showed off the proposal and Kira’s engagement ring. “Thanks for the tip mom & dad,” Kira captioned another post.

Before the couple’s trip, This singer/actress chatted with CelebSecrets in June 2023, and teased her future career goals. However, an engagement was not even on her radar.

“I don’t really know what the next year is gonna hold,” she gushed. “I’m trying to just like trust my gut and do whichever one [music or television] feels right in the moment, but I think maybe I’m gonna go on vacation first because I need that. It’s been years.”

Who Is Max Chester?

The musician has been in a relationship with Kira since July 2020. He is a singer and songwriter, who has released singles such as “I Stood There Waving” and “Leftover Rice.”

Not to mention, he’s also helped Kira when it comes to her own music. Max shared a sweet message upon the release of her single, “Parachute,” in May 2022.

“I hope you enjoy it, we made it with an awful lot of love,” Max captioned his Instagram post at the time.

