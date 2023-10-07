Fans know her as Phoebe Thunderman from Nickelodeon’s The Thundermans, but Kira Kosarin is killing it with her music career as well. Since stepping into the spotlight, fans have wondered how tall the actress is — considering she is often the same height or towering over her co-stars. Keep reading for all the details.

How Tall Is Kira Kosarin?

Kira’s height is actually unclear. There are various reports sharing how tall she is, but one thing’s for sure, she’s definitely over 5-foot tall. Not to mention, Kira’s a total fashionista so she’s often seen wearing heels, making her significantly taller.

What Has Kira Kosarin Said About Her Height?

Since Kira’s height hasn’t actually been revealed, she hasn’t spoken much about it. However, former Nickelodeon star has gotten real about her body image, especially when growing up in the public eye.

“Yes, I was on a children’s tv show, but I’m not anymore. I’ve spent the last five years trying to be a good role model for little kids and, as amazing as that’s been, I have to let myself grow up, and I have to let myself grow in my career,” Kira wrote on Instagram in August 2018. “As a young woman living in 2018, I’m passionate about embracing my confidence, sexuality, and power, and encouraging young people to do the same. Sure, there will always be new young people finding the show, which is great. But I’m also lucky enough to have fans who have grown up with me, and are ready for a more mature outlook on life.”

Kira explained to her followers that she still preaches “the importance of supporting and raising up those around you, approaching the world with kindness and understanding, being driven and passionate about any and every endeavor, being loving and accepting of every minority group, being educated and active in issues of systemic oppression, and attempting to bring a little light to the word whenever possible.” However, this does not make her less of a role model in the public eye.

While she’s growing up, Kira is definitely doing it with grace.

