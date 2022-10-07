From Nickelodeon actress to music star! Kira Kosarin made her debut on the children’s network in 2013 and has been killing it ever since. Fans may know the New Jersey native from her role as Phoebe Thunderman on The Thundermans, but she’s done so much more over the years.

Other than her acting jobs, Kira has focused on her academics, even graduating high school at old 16 years old.

“Keeping up with my academics while working was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” she told Teen Vogue in February 2016. “Just being a high schooler is hard. And just being an actor on a TV show is hard! So doing both really increases the difficulty. I’m grateful my parents made me wait as long as they did to get me into this business, because I got to be a human before learning how to be an actor.”

The “Vinyl” musician played the role of Phoebe from 2014 until the show came to an end in 2018.

“I love seeing the ways Phoebe and I influence each other,” she gushed in the same interview. “I was 14 when I started playing her, and I’m 18 now. I like that she has this nerdy and clumsy side to her that are fun to play, and I love that she’s always done-up, which I kind of aspire to. I’ve learned a lot from her.”

After she said goodbye to Phoebe, the actress started to focus on her music career. Kira released her debut album, Off Brand, in 2019.

“This whole album was written basically over the year I guess where I found my confidence that I had kind of lost,” she told HollywoodLife of the record in April of that year. “As I was trying to really build that confidence, I wanted to write music from the piece of me that is the most confidence and the most empowered so that whenever I would sing the song I would believe it.”

Since then, she’s dropped two more albums, Songbird and Something New, and signed to Republic Records in 2022. The future is looking bright for Kira!

Scroll through our gallery to see how she has totally transformed over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.