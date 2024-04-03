KISS OF LIFE has that “Midas Touch“! The girl group only just debuted in 2023, and they’re already breathing fresh new life into K-pop — and the members have some serious impressive backgrounds.

Keep reading to learn more about the 4-member band.

When Did KISS OF LIFE Debut?

KISS OF LIFE debuted in July 2023 with their self-titled EP, and includes members Julie, Natty, Belle and Haneul. The band is managed under S2 Entertainment, and their name signifies their ambition to “breathe a new life into the music industry with their music and charm.” A lot of the group’s concepts for music videos and comebacks revolve around the different stages of life.

Prior to debut, KISS OF LIFE members Natty, Julie and Bella, along with two other unknown trainees, were featured in a British documentary centered around the K-pop trainee system in December 2022.

Who Are the KISS OF LIFE Members?

Let’s give a rundown for each member of KISS OF LIFE — since each one of them has such interesting debut stories!

Belle, 20, is the daughter of a veteran Korean singer Shim Shin, and worked as a songwriter at SM Entertainment before making her debut with KISS OF LIFE. She’s originally from Seattle, Washington, and moved to Korea when she was around 9 years old. She helped write “Unforgiven” by Le Sserafim, and also won Proud Korean Grand Prize in the composer category at the 2023 Korea Best Brand Awards — just days after her official debut!

“I wrote a bunch of songs and uploaded them on social media, like Instagram and SoundCloud, so that other musicians could see them,” she told Nylon Magazine on how she got her started writing music. “Through that, I made contacts with many agencies and producers, so I had the chance to work with various talented artists like Le Sserafim and Miyeon from (G)I-DLE.”

Natty, 21, is a Thailand native — and was a contestant on not one, but two South Korean reality survival shows called Sixteen and Idol School, which led to the formation of Twice and Fromis 9, respectively. In both shows, she made it to the final episode, ultimately wasn’t chosen for the final line-up of the groups.

“It wasn’t an easy time,” she said of her long journey to debut to Nylon. “The driving force that made me endure was my parents, my fans, and the stage. I can’t forget the energy that I got when I was on stage when I was young, so I can’t give up until I show a great performance with my songs.”

Julie, 24, is originally from Hawaii, and moved to South Korea when she was 13 years old. She has a brother named Joseph Han, a Korean-American author who published the book, Nuclear Family. She is the leader of the group, which means she serves as a kind of spokesperson for KISS OF LIFE.

As for Haneul, 20, the K-pop star is the maknae, also known as the youngest, of the group. Fun fact: she speaks three languages: Korean, English and Japanese.

