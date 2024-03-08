It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner has been keeping her relationship with Timothée Chalamet on the down low. But since their romance began, fans have noticed a shift in the reality TV star’s appearance.

Keep reading to find out what Kylie thinks about the comments saying Timothée influenced her wardrobe.

Well, Kylie is putting the speculation to rest — kind of. In an interview with the New York Times, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister was asked about the criticism she’s faced due to her softer look.

Kylie admittedly didn’t want to talk about the so-called “Timmy effect.”

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” she told the outlet in March 2024. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

However, the model did reveal that she doesn’t bother reading her comment section anymore. “It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted,” she added. “There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO and Dune actor first sparked dating rumors in April 2023, and made their first public appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.

After Kylie shared a photo to her Instagram wearing a maxi floral dress in May 2023, fans felt she was shying away from her usual style. Commenters were quick to pinpoint that Kylie’s new look could be inspired by her new boyfriend. One follower wrote, “Timmy effect timmy effect” while another claimed, “Timothee changed her style.”

While Kylie doesn’t give credit to Timothée for her drastic change, she does reveal another inspiration behind it.

In the same interview, the Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient claimed that her new style comes after welcoming her second child, Aire. “It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again,” she revealed. “Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.’”

Regardless of who inspired who, the two have each other’s backs! A source revealed to ET in January 2024 that the couple are determined to show up for each other.

“It means a lot to him to have her support and that she goes out of her way for him and the things he’s passionate about. He is so incredibly appreciative and sees a side of Kylie that she doesn’t necessarily show everyone.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.