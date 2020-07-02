Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 1, and debuted a brand new tattoo seemingly dedicated to daughter, Stormi Webster.
Alongside her BFF and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, fans were quick to spot “4:43,” which — according to Stormi’s birth certificate obtained by TMZ in 2018 — is the time that Kylie’s first daughter was born. Page Six also reported that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is often seen wearing a custom necklace by XIVKARATS that has the same time on it, reading “4:43 storm.”
As fans know, this isn’t the first tattoo Kylie has dedicated to her daughter. During ex-boyfriend Travis Scott‘s 28th birthday party in 2019, she got inked with a “STORMI” tattoo.
For those who missed it, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Travis welcomed Stormi back in February 2018. A few days after her brith, Kylie took to Instagram Stories and released an 11-minute video from her pregnancy alongside a heartfelt message to fans.
