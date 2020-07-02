Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 1, and debuted a brand new tattoo seemingly dedicated to daughter, Stormi Webster.

Alongside her BFF and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, fans were quick to spot “4:43,” which — according to Stormi’s birth certificate obtained by TMZ in 2018 — is the time that Kylie’s first daughter was born. Page Six also reported that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is often seen wearing a custom necklace by XIVKARATS that has the same time on it, reading “4:43 storm.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first tattoo Kylie has dedicated to her daughter. During ex-boyfriend Travis Scott‘s 28th birthday party in 2019, she got inked with a “STORMI” tattoo.

For those who missed it, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Travis welcomed Stormi back in February 2018. A few days after her brith, Kylie took to Instagram Stories and released an 11-minute video from her pregnancy alongside a heartfelt message to fans.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she explained. Then added, “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1, and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this, I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.