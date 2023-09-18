Landon Barker is telling his side of the story! The son of Travis Barker is set to release his first single titled “Friends With Your Ex” in September 2023, and admitted exactly what, and more importantly, who the song is about. Keep reading for details on all the drama.

What Are the Lyrics to Landon Barker’s Single ‘Friends With Your EX’?

“Friends With Your EX” is set to drop on Friday, September 22, with Landon teasing multiple snippets of the song on TikTok prior to its release.

“I was friends with your ex. You were with him when we met. Guess he hasn’t found out yet, but I know he’s gonna kill me when he sees me with you,” he sings in the clips, which also includes one of him and his step-mom, Kourtney Kardashian.

He sings in the pre-chorus, “I close my eyes and I see you. It’s only you. I make mistakes, but so do you. It’s what we do.”

Is Landon Barker’s ‘Friends With Your EX’ About Chase Hudson?

Immediately after Landon teased his new song, it wasn’t hard for fans to link it to Landon’s ex-friend, Chase Hudson.

ICYMI, Landon is currently dating Charli D’Amelio, who previously was in an on-and-off relationship with Chase for around two years until their breakup sometime in early 2022. On top of that, Landon and Chase were pretty close friends prior to everything that went down. After Landon and Charli first sparked relationship rumors in June 2022, some major shade was thrown by Chase.

First, the “Partycrasher” singer appeared to shade his ex-girlfriend via Instagram in June 2022 after news of her new relationship went public. “Damn, that’s crazy so … party at mine tn?” Chase captioned the post. Chase and Landon then unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Then, Chase seemed to call out Charli in a new song called “All the Things I Hate About You,” which was released along with a music video in July 2022. “You’re a showstopper, a bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter,” he sings in the clip. Many fans immediately thought that the phrase “homie hopper” was a diss towards Charli, given her new relationship with Chase’s former friend.

Who Is Landon Barker’s ‘Friends With Your EX’ Single Really About?

“My song isn’t necessarily a shot at him [Chase], it’s more about my side of everything. I didn’t make this song intentionally to be a d–k or whatever,” Landon explained on the “BFFs” podcast in September 2023 about his new single. “I more made it to just explain my side of how it is when you end up falling in love with somebody you’re not technically supposed to.”

Landon also revealed that he and Chase were “growing apart as friends” when he first met Charli.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.