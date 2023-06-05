Landon Barker takes after his dad, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, when it comes to ink! The young star has dozens on dozens of tattoos, including a few on his face! Keep scrolling to see photos of Landon’s tattoos and their meanings.

Does Landon Barker Have a Tattoo of Charli D’Amelio?

It appears that Landon received a tattoo in dedication to his girlfriend, Charli D’Amelio. He showed off the tat, which is a hyper realistic drawing of the social media star’s eye, via Instagram Stories in June 2023, much to fans’ surprise.

The young couple has been together for about one year, as they first stirred up romance rumors in June 2022, with a source telling J-14 they were “in the early stages of dating,” at the time.

The two went red carpet official at the 2023 Grammys in February — and looked good doing it!

“There’s been so many things that have happened since we’ve started dating,” Charli told ET on the red carpet. “Whether it was Dancing With the Stars or his own music journey. And it’s been really nice to kind of watch each other and be there to support each other through all of these crazy times and, you know, get to do things like this together and dress up. It’s always been very fun.”

What Was Landon Barker’s First Tattoo?

“My first tattoo says ‘Blessed’ and it’s right here on my shoulder and my dad got it on his face at the same time,” Landon told Inked Magazine in May 2023. “I got it when I was 15.”

While his dad was originally on board with his son getting inked up, Landon did reveal this interesting tidbit.

“So for my first tattoo, my dad was extremely supportive,” he revealed. “Then when I turned 18 and I started going off and getting a bunch, he was like, ‘Slow down.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t want to hear it.'”

As for his favorite tattoos?

“I have swords on my neck that are really cool,” he explained. “I also have a nice praying hands piece on my chest and then I have the wings in the middle of my chest that I like a lot. And my little small little arrow thing on my neck.”

How Many Tattoos Does Landon Barker Have?

It’s nearly impossible to tell how many tattoos Landon has, as he’s nearly covered in them — but we tried anyways. Scroll through the gallery below to uncover all of Landon’s ink and their meanings.

