Landon Barker has made headlines for his relationship with TikToker Charli D'Amelio! The young star, who is the son of musician Travis Barker, has also dated around prior to meeting his current GF.

Saying that the internet exploded when Landon and Charli were first seen together in June 2022, would be an understatement. The new couple, both 18, first fueled romance rumors after being photographed leaving Barker’s concert together in June. The rumors then heated up after the two TikTok stars both shared Instagram stories of new tattoos they received from the same Los Angeles-based artist later that month. The two were also reportedly spotted leaving a party together for Charli’s sister Dixie’s debut album a letter to me in Los Angeles the same week.

Charli and Landon are “in the early stages of dating,” a source told J-14 n June 2022. “They are enjoying getting to know each other.” Since then, Charli has started to share photos of her and her new beau on Instagram, most recently she posted a picture of the two kissing on her Instagram Story on July 27, 2022.

After the news dropped that the two were together, Charli’s ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson has stirred up some drama. He released a song called “All the Things I Hate About You,” which fans speculate are about Charli and her new relationship with Landon.

“Stabbed me in the back like nothin’, never even saw this comin,’” Chase sings in the chorus, with another line stating, “You’re a showstopper, bad liar, homie hopper, and drama starter.” Fans immediately speculated that the song refers to Charli, specifically because of the line “homie hopper,” as Charli is dating Landon, who is also Chase’s old friend.

Chase and Landon have been friends for a little while, even starring in Machine Gun Kelly‘s Downfalls High film together. Landon posted a TikTok as recent as January 2022 of Chase recording music at his dad’s studio. Additionally, Chase was a guest at Travis and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in Italy in May 2022. As of June 28, 2022, Chase and Landon have unfollowed one another on Instagram.

