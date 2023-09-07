Kim Chaewon has debuted not just once, but twice! That’s right, before she was the ~fearless~ leader of Le Sserafim, Chaewon was a member of Iz*One and had a completely different image. Keep reading to meet the K-pop idol.

Who Is Chaewon?

The leader and vocalist of Le Sserafim was born on August 1, 2000, in Seoul, South Korea, making her a Leo.

When she was 16, Chaewon joined South Korean music company Woollim Entertainment, leading her to participate in the reality competition series Produce 48 in 2018, where three other future Le Sserafim members would also partake in.

She placed 10th out of 48 competitors on the show, successfully gaining a spot in the girl group Iz*One, where she was active for two years until they disbanded in 2021. While she was in Iz*One, Chaewon was known for her ~cutesy girl~ image which is the complete opposite of hers in Le Sserafim!

“I had to build up a lot of courage to agree to be the leader [of Le Sserafim] when the label made the suggestion but now I have no idea what I was so worried about or why I was so hesitant,” Chaewon revealed to Weverse Magazine in May 2023. “At times I do feel the pressure of being a leader but I think everyone needs a healthy dose of pressure. Being a leader has made me more responsible and more mature.”

Who Is Le Sserafim?

Le Sserafim debuted as a 6-member group in May 2022 with their single “Fearless,” and includes Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Hong Eunchae and former member Kim Garam (who exited the group in July 2022). The bad is the first girl group to debut under BTS’ music company, HYBE.

All of Le Sserafim’s members have had a pretty “fearless” and long-winded path prior to debuting together. Both Sakura and Chaewon competed in Produce 48, made it to the final lineup and debuted with Iz*One together. After their years-long activities with Iz*One ended, both girls started training at Source Music (a label under HYBE Labels) to debut with Le Sserafim.

Yunjin was raised in New York, trained in opera singing, then decided to move to South Korea to compete in Produce 48. After being eliminated from the show, Yunjin moved back to America hoping to enroll in college, until ultimately deciding to give K-pop another shot by joining Le Sserafim.

As for Kazuha, the Japanese member was a professional ballerina prior to Le Sserafim and was studying at the Dutch National Ballet Academy in the Netherlands, before she was scouted for the K-pop group.

