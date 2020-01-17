These Glee stars just took a walk down memory lane. On Thursday, January 16, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale debuted their new podcast, called Showmance: The Glee Recap. Along with another former costar, Lea Michele, the Glee alums reminisced about their first meeting and how the entire cast formed a close bond when they filmed the series’ first episode back in 2009.

“We were really having the time of our lives,” Lea explained to listeners. “That’s what people don’t understand. We would work all day together and then actively want to hang out afterwards.”

All three actors also looked back at their time working alongside the late Cory Monteith and shared some of their best memories with him. The actor — who dated Lea for a little over a year in 2013 — died of a drug overdose on July 13, 2013.

Lea revealed that when she rewatched Glee‘s pilot episode, she found that one scene made her “emotional.” She looked back on a moment in the show when Cory’s character, Finn, rescued Kevin’s character, Artie, from a port-a-potty.

“The moments that made me so emotional were not anything that ever has made me emotional before about the show. One of them was when [Cory] took you out of the port-a-potty,” she admitted. “There were so many moments that you see the whole arc of a character for a whole season in one moment. Him taking you out of the bathroom, and you see Finn’s heart. Oh my God.”

Kevin agreed with Lea before adding that the port-a-potty scene became one of “most memorable parts” of filming. He said it was the moment he and Cory knew that Glee would make them all superstars.

“He and are like, ‘This is insane, isn’t it? We are going to remember this forever. This is special.’ It was just the two of us. I’m like, ‘Yeah, this is really wild,'” Kevin remembered.

