This is gonna be just like the movie, except for funner! Legally Blonde is officially getting its own series on Prime Video, with Reese Witherspoon set to produce, Deadline confirmed on April 4, 2024.

Is There Going to Be a ‘Legally Blonde’ Series?

Reese, a.k.a. the original Elle Woods, will be producing the series under her production company Hello Sunshine, as well as Gossip Girl developers/executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who will also be penning the script.

So far, no further details have been shared regarding the plot of the series, or if Reese will be reprising her iconic Elle Woods.

ICYMI, the first Legally Blonde movie was released in 2001, and is based on the novel by Amanda Brown. Starring Reese as Harvard Law student Elle Woods, the movie immediately became a pop culture phenomenon, leading to a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, and a 2009 direct-to-video spinoff Legally Blondes, which originally began as a pilot for a potential series.

Will There Still Be a ‘Legally Blonde 3’?

For those who missed it, back in 2018, Reese confirmed via Instagram that the third movie was in the works and that she would reprise her fan-favorite role as Elle Woods. Since then, the actress has kept quiet about the entire project

In May 2020, Deadline first reported that Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor had officially signed on to bring “an entirely new fresh spin” to the film. But not to worry, because not only does “Reese remain aboard, reprising her role as attorney Elle Woods,” but her production company, Hello Sunshine, is set to produce the film.

“Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!” Mindy wrote via Instagram at the time.

A few months later, Reese held a reunion with the original Legally Blonde. “I think [Elle] just inspired people to believe in themselves. She’s inspired me to really keep an open mind,” she said during the October 2020 event. “I think her spirit is something we could all use a little bit more of right now.”

On the film’s 20th anniversary, Reese paid tribute to her beloved alter ego, making fans even more excited for the upcoming third movie.

“Time flies when you’re busy using legal jargon in your every day life,” she joked via Instagram in July 2021. “But truly … playing Elle Woods was the role of a lifetime and I’m so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all. I wonder … what will Elle do next?”

And will the iconic Jennifer Coolidge be making her return to the franchise?

Reese summed it up perfectly in a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight: “There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge.”

