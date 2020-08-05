It’s happening, you guys! Yep, after postponing the release multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney finally announced that their live-action Mulan movie is skipping its theatrical release and coming straight to Disney+, and we have all the exciting deets.

So when will it be added to the streaming site, you ask? Well, mark your calendars, people, because it’s going to hit screens on September 4, 2020! But unfortunately, whether you’re a Disney+ subscriber or not, you will have to pay a fee of $29.99 to watch it.

According to CEO Bob Chapek, don’t expect all of their future theatrical films to come straight to Disney+. He explained, via Deadline, “We’re pleased to bring Mulan to a consumer base that’s been waiting for it as we’ve had to move our (release) dates several times… We’re looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed trying to say that there’s a new business windowing model.”

In regards to the price, he added, “As you know, it’s fairly expensive to produce for consumers the quality we’re known for. Rather than simply rolling (the movie) into a free offering, we thought we can test anything when you have your own platform. We’re trying to establish a new premiere access window to capture that investment we got (in the film). We’ll have a chance to learn from this. From our research under a premiere access offering, not only does it get us revenue from our original transaction of PVOD, but it’s a fairly large stimulus to sign up for Disney+.”

Some fans were not happy about having to pay for Mulan, and they took to Twitter to share their frustration.

“They think ima pay $30 for Mulan…” one fan wrote on Twitter, with another adding, “Not Disney trying to sell me a Mushu-less, non-musical Mulan for $30 on an app I already pay money for.”

not disney trying to sell me a mushu-less, non-musical mulan for $30 on an app i already pay money for 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/KVfULM2vHI — joe (@maloonds) August 4, 2020

“$30 for a Mulan with no songs and no Mushu and no movie theater experience HAHAHAHA yeah, it’s a no Disney,” another person tweeted.

30 dollars for a Mulan with no songs and no Mushu and no movie theater experience HAHAHAHA yeaaaa it’s a no disney pic.twitter.com/wJcbF6krep — 𝙳𝚎𝚓𝚊𝚑 🖤 (@d3jah_vu) August 4, 2020

For those who missed it, the movie is set to star Liu Yifei as the rebellious female warrior alongside Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, Jet Li and more. Back in March, they announced that Mulan’s trusty dragon sidekick, Mushu, will not be featured in the action-packed flick.

USC professor Stanley Rosen, who specializes in Chinese politics and society, explained the real reason behind the dragon’s removal.

“Mushu was very popular in the U.S., but the Chinese hated it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “This kind of miniature dragon trivialized their culture.”

