Logan Paul Surprises His Assistant Dani Strobel With A $50,000 Car

It’s not every day you receive a $50,000 gift from your boss, just ask Logan Paul‘s assistant, Dani Strobel. Yep, to celebrate her two year anniversary working on his team, the YouTube star contacted Dani’s family members to find out her dream car, then he went and bought it for her.

“You don’t know it, but this girl is the GLUE behind Team Maverick. After two years of assisting my tomfoolery, I finally bought @danilstrobel her favorite vehicle — a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee (it should also be known that she’s letting me drive her old 2003 Jeep Cherokee off a cliff. The assisting never stops),” the 25-year-old captioned a sweet Instagram pic of the pair. “We couldn’t take this pic seriously because I’ve never been on Dani’s back because why the f**k would I be there? It’s weird to regularly be on your assistant’s back… I take employee harassment laws very seriously. Anyways thank you for everything Dani, I love you! (In a platonic way).”

Not only did Logan write a heartfelt Instagram caption for his employee, but the internet star also vlogged the entire process of getting her the car. From the looks of it, Dani had literally no idea what was going on, and her reaction was priceless! In order to combat her finding out about the surprise, Logan hilariously sent Dani on a mission to pick up her own fake anniversary gift — flowers and chocolate — while he went out and got her car. Then, the put the keys in an iPad box and had her unwrap the present.

After seeing the car, Dani burst into tears and Logan thanked her for everything she has done for him over the past two years. How sweet?!

“This was not only for the vlog, I know I’m filming, but I don’t give a f**k. You deserve the f**k of this. You really f**king deserve it and I’m so appreciative of everything you’ve done for me,” he told her.

