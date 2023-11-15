We low-key need season 3 of Loki as soon as possible! With season 2 of Disney +’s hit series coming to an end in November 2023, fans are already wondering if the show will be returning for another season. Keep reading to find out if Tom Hiddleston will return to reprise his role as “The God of Mischief.”

What Happened in the Season 2 Finale of ‘Loki?’

Major spoiler alerts! If you haven’t seen the season 2 finale, we advise you to keep scrolling …

The Marvel series seemingly said goodbye to a fan favorite villain! In an attempt to prevent the universe from collapsing, Loki learns to control his “time slipping” power to go back in time. However, even with the help of Sylvie, Sophia Di Martino, Mobius, Owen Wilson,, and O.B., Ke Huy Quan, he isn’t able to fix the TVA’s temporal loom and prevent a meltdown.

In the end, Loki decides to accept defeat and sacrifice himself to save the universe (a humble king). After the Loom explodes, Loki uses his magic to bring the fragile branches back to life. As he weaves the pieces together, he makes his way towards a golden throne. Upon sitting, Loki crowns himself as the king of the multiverse in a selfless attempt to guard every timeline. Does this make him a hero? We think so!

Will There Be a ‘Loki’ Season 3?

Loki season 2 was first announced during the post-credits section of the season 1 finale. As of now, Disney + hasn’t renewed or canceled the hit series, leaving the fate of the show up in the air. However, the ending of the show left many fans to wonder what season 3 would look like.

While being interviewed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Tom spoke about the finale stating, “the conclusion to Seasons 1 and 2. It’s also the conclusion to six films and 12 episodes and 14 years of my life.” That being said, it doesn’t leave much hope for a new season anytime soon.

Just kidding! Tom followed up in an interview with Comicbook.com, clarifying that “It’s so hard because I’ll be completely honest with you, I have at least twice in my life said goodbye.” Looks like he isn’t ready to move on as the God of Mischief quite yet.

