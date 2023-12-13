We love a rom-com — and so do Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff! The two actors are set to star in Which Brings Me To You, a romantic comedy film that is sure to make us all swoon. Keep reading for details on the movie, release date, plot and more.

When Will ‘Which Brings Me To You’ Come Out?

Which Brings Me To You premieres in theatres on January 19, 2024.

According to Decal, the film’s distributor,”Two romantic burnouts, Jane and Will, are immediately drawn to each other at a mutual friend’s wedding. After a disastrous hookup in the coatroom, the two spend the next 24 hours together, trading candid confessions of messy histories and heartbreak, on the off chance that this fling might be the real thing. Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff star in this hilarious tale from the team behind The Hating Game.”

The movie will be directed by Peter Hutchings, who also directed Lucy’s 2021 film, The Hating Game.

“We’re thrilled to work with such a talented production team. Lucy and Nat are a perfect duo and we can’t wait to start the New Year with this charming romantic comedy,” Ayo Kepher-Maat, Decal’s SVP of acquisitions, said in a statement.

Who Stars In ‘Which Brings Me To You’?

Along with Lucy and Nat, the rom-com cast also includes Britne Oldford, Genevieve Angelson, Alexander Hodge and John Gallagher, Jr.

While Nat is best known for romantic roles in Paper Towns, The Fault in Our Stars and Stuck in Love, Lucy is also no stranger to the love genre. Starring in The Hating Game, Puppy Love, A Nice Girl Like You and, of course, A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song.

“I fully feel like I’m in my rom-com era,” she told TVInsider in August 2023, while promoting her film Puppy Love. “I love being in them. I always love the challenge as an actor of [taking] the story [and asking] how can I make it uniquely mine.”

On her own relationships, Lucy admitted, “I fall hard and fast. I know within 5 minutes if it’s happening, which might be my problem. Maybe I should give things more time,” she told “The Talk” while promoting The Hating Game in 2021.

“I think the biggest change I’ve seen within myself, in my 20s I always sought validation … but you’ll never find real happiness in the outside… The one thing I’ve learned, what you’re searching for, guess what, you already have it and you have to go inward, go through the dark stuff and realize the only person who’s really gonna make you happy is yourself … and learning that, a weight was lifted. Life is so much easier now that I accept who I am.”

