She’s a dog mom … again! Lucy Hale grew her family of two by adding another member, adopting a new puppy on Saturday, February 6.

“My little family of 3. Everyone meet Ethel,” the Pretty Little Liars alum wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her sitting with her two pups. “Thank you Melissa and everyone at @wagmorpets for rescuing her & for all you do to find safe homes for these angels.”

Paparazzi snapped pics of the actress as she went to pick up her new pooch wearing a striped dress and sunglasses while holding a pink blanket. Lucy donned a face mask and held her phone as she walked into the adoption center. After getting Ethel, the Katy Keene star left carrying the dog, wrapped in the blanket, in one hand while holding a bag in the other. Wearing sunglasses with her hair slicked back into a low bun, she looked like a total fashionista.

Prior to adopting Ethel, Lucy’s dog Elvis was known for making constant appearances on the former CW star’s social media accounts. In October 2020, the dog-lover even teamed up with Purina and the Purple Leash Project to raise money amid National Domestic Violence Awareness Month for “the barriers that exist for domestic-violence victims with pets.”

“I can’t imagine not being able to take Elvis with me wherever I go, which is why I’m so happy to partner with this amazing cause,” she told POPSUGAR at the time, noting that she loves her dog so much that “my whole phone is essentially pictures of him.”

Now, with a new pup in her life, fans are sure to see SO much dog content coming from Lucy! Scroll through our gallery to check out pictures of the actress adopting her new pet, Ethel.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.