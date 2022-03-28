OK, Maddie Ziegler, go off! The dancer-actress turned heads on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars, wearing a full-length black gown by Giambattista Valli, reminiscent of old Hollywood. The young star has certainly come a long way since first appearing on Dance Moms, and as she grew up on camera, so has her sense of style. A lot of fans on Twitter were very surprised to see the young star in such a mature look at the award show. “Maddie is giving classic Hollywood and I LOVE IT,” said one user. So do we!

Her red carpet look was styled by Siena Montesano, who also styled the young dancer at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty later that night where she looked pretty in pink. It was quite the shock for fans to see the young star dressed to the nines and attending one of Hollywood’s largest events, after watching her grow up on Dance Moms as a child while prancing around in dance leotards.

Another Twitter user expressed their excitement over seeing the Dance Moms star, writing, “From Dance Moms to #Oscars @maddieziegleris a walking version of the lyrics ‘started from the bottom now we’re here.'” Maddie has kept a busy schedule full of projects lately, and most recently appeared in West Side Story, which was nominated for Best Picture. She also starred in The Fallout.

Dance Moms is undoubtedly what the young star is most well known for. The show starred Maddie as one of the main (if not, the main) dancers who competed for a spot on the dance “pyramid” against her peers in a competitive dance company run by Abby Lee Miller. Since then, she became the pop singer Sia’s muse, starring and dancing in numerous music videos and productions created by the singer. In an interview with Collider, Maddie said that was when she realized how similar dancing and acting could be, which inspired her to delve more into the acting world.

“When I was younger, I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, dance til I die. That’s it. That’s my path forever.’ For some reason, that was all I could think of until I started doing music videos with Sia, and I kind of realized, ‘Oh, I’m literally playing a character in all these music videos and I’m becoming these different roles,’ and a huge part of the rehearsal process was not just the movement, but the actual intention behind the emotions,” said the dancer-turned-singer.

“And then I was like, ‘OK, yeah. This is definitely something I want to do,’ so I started auditioning and started getting little roles here and there, and then one day it kind of just happened where it consumed me and I was like, ‘I want to be an actor just as much as I want to be a dancer.’”

