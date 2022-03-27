They’re taking over! Young Hollywood’s biggest stars stunned at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27.

Maddie Ziegler, who starred in the Academy Award-nominated film West Side Story, walked the red carpet in a black Giambattista Valli Couture gown.

“I thought I would only be recognized for one thing my whole life,” the Dance Moms star told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in February 2022 of her role in the musical movie. “It’s really cool that people are able to find me in other things and not know me just from a reality show.”

Just like Maddie, Sofia Carson also went for a black dress from the same designer. Some of their fellow stars opted for more color while making their appearances at the star-studded event.

Zendaya showed off her iconic style in a two-piece sliver and white dress. Her Dune costar Timothée Chalamet looked like a Hollywood hottie with a shirtless black sequin blazer and tuxedo pants. The duo played Choni and Paul, respectively in the 2021 film, which is nominated for 10 awards at the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony.

“I had a great fricking time. I felt like such a badass, just wearing that suit and walking around on these beautiful rock formations,” Zendaya told ELLE in November 2020 about her role in the sci-fi film. “It felt cool and so exciting to be part of the magic.”

While filming, Zendaya and Timothée became real-life best friends who support each other’s entertainment industry endeavors.

“I was the only other person closer to his age on the cast. So he was like, ‘Awesome, someone who understands my jokes!’ … He’s obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have,” the Euphoria star gushed to British Vogue in September 2021. “Especially in this industry, it’s nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to.”

Dynamic sister duo Chloe and Halle Bailey also brought out their best looks for the event along with fellow musician Becky G. Surprisingly, Kevin Jonas even walked the red carpet in a blue suit.

Scroll through our gallery for all the Young Hollywood red carpet arrivals from the 2022 Oscars.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.