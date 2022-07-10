All grown up and getting some tattoos! Maddie Ziegler fans know her as the little girl from Dance Moms, but the actress is not so little anymore. In fact, she’s racked up more than one ink design throughout her time in the spotlight.

In October 2020, Maddie revealed her first tattoo with a video shared via Instagram. After showing off her new body art to the camera, the Fallout star jumped up and down saying, “I’m so excited.” The tattoo reads “Frances” in script and is located on her right side.

“@thetonyabrewer gave me the best birthday present ever!!” Maddie captioned the social media post. “Thank you @_dr_woo_ for the most perfect first tattoo.”

Tonya Brewer, who gifted the dancer her first tattoo, is actually Maddie’s long-time makeup artist who even has her own body art dedicated to the former reality star.

“She has my teeth tattooed on her because, when I was younger, I was really insecure about my teeth because I had a gap, and one [was] in front of the other. They just weren’t perfect teeth, and she was very much like … ‘You’re great the way you are; you don’t need to change anything about you,'” Maddie explained to Elite Daily in July 2020. “But Tonya was very specific about how she loved my teeth so much. I drew them on her one day as a joke to show her, ‘Oh, yeah, these are my crooked teeth,’ and she was like, ‘I’m getting that tattooed’ — and she kept saying it.”

So, it’s pretty fitting that Tonya was the one footing the bill for Maddie’s initial tattoo adventure. Now, she’s addicted and has added a few more to her collection. In September 2021, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that she added a second design — a cowboy boot — to her right arm.

By now, it’s no secret that Maddie is all grown up, and these tattoos are definitely significant to her foray into adulthood.

“But I kind of have felt like an adult my whole life, which is weird,” Maddie admitted to Cosmopolitan in June 2022. “I’ve also always been an old soul. I’m a grandma at heart — I went to bed at 9:30 last night.”

