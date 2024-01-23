Meet Hiccup! Mason Thames is set to play the main character in the upcoming live-action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon. So, who exactly is the actor set to take on the dorky viking with a heart of gold? Keep reading to meet Mason.

Who Is Mason Thames?

Mason, 16, is best known for his starring role in the horror film The Black Phone, and has also appeared in movies and shows such as For All Mankind, Evel, After Omelas and Walker.

Following the news of his casting in How To Train Your Dragon, the actor posted his excitement via Instagram, writing simply “SO EXCITED!!!!”

Who Is in the ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Live-Action Movie Cast?

So far, the cast includes Mason as Hiccup, with The Last of Us actress Nico Parker playing Astrid. Gerad Butler will reprise his role as Stoick the Vast, Hiccup’s father, who he also voiced for the animated movies. Nick Frost is set to play Gobber the Belch.

The live-action How To Train Your Dragon movie is based off the three DreamWorks animated films of the same name, originally written as a book series by Cressida Cowell. The story follows the friendship between a young and feeble Viking boy named Hiccup and Toothless, an injured dragon he decides to nurse back to health, although his fellow Vikings hunt dragons for sport.

The dragon-filled film will be directed by Dean DeBlois, who also directed and wrote the original animated films. It is being produced by three-time Oscar nominee Marc Platt and Adam Siegel via Marc Platt Productions.

Production on the film began in January 2024, with the director posting to his Instagram, “First day of the shoot! 🎬 We’re all excited to get underway! 🐉”

Dean spoke about how he originally came up with the idea of writing three movies for the franchise during an interview with Animation Scoop in 2019.

“So, I pitched back the idea that we should do a three-act coming-of-age in three different installments,” he explained. “We could skip time and meet Hiccup at different crossroads in his life, but they would all be unified in this one journey of kind of a misfit ne’er-do-well who eventually becomes the wise, selfless Viking chief. And in the process, he has to say goodbye to the dragons. That, as an architecture, was bought off on. So I could continue to advance Hiccup’s story and the development of the characters with a sense of an end goal in mind.”

