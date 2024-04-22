Following his 10-year on-and-off relationship with Taylor Swift, The 1975 singer Matty Healy is “very happy in his new relationship” with model and singer Gabbriette Bechtel, who he first was spotted with in September 2023.

When Did Matty Healy and Taylor Swift Date?

Matty and Taylor briefly dated in May 2023, however, it’s rumored that the pair were in an on-and-off relationship for 10 years beforehand. This rumor only strengthened after Taylor released her album The Tortured Poet’s Department in April 2024, which seemingly references The 1975 singer throughout it.

Amid their dating rumors in 2023, Matty found himself under mass scrutiny by the public. It was revealed that the singer was featured in an episode of “The Adam Friedland Show” podcast in February 2023, where he mocked rapper Ice Spice — who is not only a good friend of Taylor, but also worked on her remix of “Karma.”

On top of that, comments of his resurfaced where he states dating Taylor would be “emasculating.”

“It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift,” he told Q Magazine in 2016. “The reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would’ve been, ‘F–king hell, I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F–k. That.’”

Who Is Gabbriette Bechtel?

Matty and Gabbriette were first spotted together in September 2023, after engaging in some PDA in New York City.

“He’s very happy in his new relationship so I’m sure he will be focusing on that,” Matty’s aunt Debbie Dedes told the Daily Mail following the release of Taylor’s new album.

Gabbriette is a model and the lead vocalist and songwriter for a punk rock band named Nasty Cherry, which she was handpicked for by Charli XCX. There was even a Netflix docuseries about the group — I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry — which also featured members Chloe Chaidez, Georgia Somary and Debbie Knox-Hewson.

