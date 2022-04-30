A kickoff to summer! May 2022 means the sun’s out, school’s almost over and there are new things to watch on all streaming services — especially Disney+ and Hulu.

The highly anticipated gender-swapped Cinderella film, Sneakerella, is finally set to premiere via Disney+ on Friday, May 13. The movie follows Chosen Jacobs as El, an aspirating sneaker designer, who “works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother.” According to the streaming service’s official description, “He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way.”

Of course, El meets a girl — Kira King, played by Lexi Underwood — who is the father of a famous basketball star. While this movie might be all about shoes, there’s still a Fairy Godfather involved and an opportunity for El to become a major designer.

“I feel like for any actor, this is a dream role. This is a role that you only could dream about as a kid,” Chosen told Entertainment Tonight last month of the role. “To not only be doing a Cinderella film, which is such a classic, and be part of the Disney family, but also to be able to put a really cool spin on it. And as a kid who grew up loving R&B and hip-hop, to be able to introduce that into a classic film like Cinderella, it’s everything I could ask for. I was able to use every tool in the toolshed. Between acting and dancing and music, it was everything that I could have imagined and more.”

He added, in part, “This film has something for everyone because it’s all about love. Whether it be young love between El and Kira, or even more importantly finding love for yourself.”

The actor went on to praise his costar, noting that Lexi is a real “sneakerhead.” Chosen added, “She would put me the shame on that one!”

Aside from Disney+, Hulu also has some pretty major new releases throughout the month of May. Tons of classic movies are set to stream and some original content is premiering, including Conversations With Friends, which stars Taylor Swift‘s beau, Joe Alwyn.

As May comes to an end, some movies and TV shows will also be taken off Hulu, so binge while you can! Scroll through our gallery for a list of Disney+ and Hulu new releases in May 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.