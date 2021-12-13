Get ready for the gender-swapped fairy tale of your dreams! Sneakerella is coming to Disney+ with tons of major Young Hollywood stars.

Starring Chosen Jacobs as El, the story is set completely in New York City’s sneaker world. An aspiring sneaker designer, El hides his talent following his mom’s death now that he’s living with his stepfather and two stepbrothers. Things change for the teen when he meets Kira King, played by Lexi Underwood, who is the daughter of fictional basketball legend Darius King, played by John Salley. The two start to bond over their love of sneakers and El gets to courage to start fulfilling his dream of becoming a sneaker designer. Of course, viewers will be graced with some Fairy Godfather magic along the way.

“Lace Up and Dream,” Chosen captioned his Instagram video when the Sneakerella trailer dropped in November 2021.

Lexi, for her part, shared her excitement for the movie via Twitter in October 2020. “Bibbidi bobbidi BOOM. Disney’s got another Black princess y’all,” the Little Fires Everywhere star wrote at the time.



As the first-ever Disney+ live-action musical, Sneakerella is set to have tons of original music written by duo Doug Rockwell and Tova Litvin.

“That was just so great because the people we were working on that with we have relationships with, and we love them so much,” Doug told Broadway World in July 2021 of the film. “It was interesting because this was being done during the height of the pandemic, so it was a learning curve. The talent and the actors, they filmed in Canada, they had to quarantine, and that kind of pushed some stuff back. As far as recording, usually we’re in the studio with them, and we had to do it remotely.”

Tova noted that the virtual music recording went “totally fine,” but noted that “Zoom has been the fun learning curve for all of us.”

Doug continued, “There had been some times where we didn’t catch certain things, we had to go back to catch one word, or something like that. It was definitely a little challenging, but it’s amazing how they pulled through.”

All in all, the songwriters had amazing things to say about the movie as a whole.

“The project is going to be fantastic!” Tova gushed. “We’ve seen teasers of it, and it looks beautiful, it’s such a cool story, a lot of the music on it is really cool.”

