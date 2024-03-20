Alex Cooper, host of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, really knows how to get her guests to open up! On March 20, 2024, Megan Fox joined the list of celebrities that have been interviewed by the famous podcaster.

During her sit down, the Transformers actress revealed shocking information about her personal life — including plastic surgeries, blood oaths, her relationship status and more. Keep reading to find out exactly what Megan shared on the podcast.

ICYDK, the 37-year-old has been in the movie industry since 2001! The rising star made her acting debut during the film Holiday in the Sun as the spoiled heiress Brianna Wallace.

At a young age, Megan knew that she wanted to be a star. When she was just five years old, she began taking drama and dance lessons. By the age of 13, Megan had begun modeling and acting, winning several awards at the 1999 American Modeling and Talent Convention.

After starring in her first movie, Megan started booking more roles in the industry. In the early 2000s the actress was featured in What I Like About You, Ocean Ave., Two and a Half Men and Hope and Faith.

It wouldn’t be until 2007 when Megan would catch her big break. The Teen Choice winner was cast as the lead in Michael Bay’s film Transformers. Megan would star in the franchise for two films, but was later fired during the third installment. In an interview with Wonderland magazine in 2009, the actress revealed her experience working for Michael.

“He’s like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous mad man reputation.” However, when he’s not working, she revealed she “kind of really enjoy his personality because he’s so awkward, so hopelessly awkward.”

Once her work on the Transformers came to an end, Megan starred in the hit horror-comedy film, Jennifer’s Body.

Since her time in Hollywood, Megan has been scrutinized for just about anything she does. From her public relationships to her appearance, the Till Death actress is now here to set the record straight.

Keep reading for the biggest revelations Megan shared about her life during the Call Her Daddy podcast.

