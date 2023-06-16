Millie Bobby Brown, the author! The Stranger Things star is dipping her toes into the literary world and releasing her debut novel, titled Nineteen Steps. Keep reading for details on the upcoming book, including release date, the novel’s inspiration and more.

When Will ‘Nineteen Steps’ Be Released?

The book will be released on September 12, 2023, Millie announced via Instagram in March 2023. The book will be published by William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins.

What Is ‘Nineteen Steps’ About?

Nineteen Steps follows a young girl named Nellie Morris, who lives in London during the time of World War II.

“Nineteen Steps is a historical novel about an amazing, courageous 18-year-old woman called Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green, in London’s East End, while the second world war rages on around them,” Millie wrote as her Instagram caption of the book’s plot. “When a tragic accident occurs during an air raid one night, the consequences are catastrophic – and life will never be the same again for Nellie.”

Millie continued, “Writing Nineteen Steps has been a really special project for me. The story is inspired by true events and my own family history. I really hope you will find the true spirit of love and strength in Nineteen Steps, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

The Enola Holmes actress has been super busy since she first made her acting breakthrough in Stranger Things in 2016. From starring in Godzilla, to Netflix’s Enola Holmes movies, creating her own skincare line and multiple other projects on the horizon, we don’t know how she does it! Not only that, but she also produced Enola Holmes 2, which was released in October 2022.

“As a producer, I am very interested in creating meaningful stories. I love big messages to reach wide audiences. I love telling real stories,” Millie told A.Frame in November 2023. “I’m in a very fortunate position to be able to do that, and I’m very aware of that. I am very aware that young people want to be given opportunities and they aren’t given opportunities because of their age, their gender, their sexuality. And I am very aware that I get those amazing opportunities.”

She added, “And so, to be able to use my education and my knowledge from what I’ve learned so far, I’m able to put a message out there to people, saying, ‘If they’re not going to put you in the movies or the TV [series], make them yourself. And you can make your own dream and make your own path.'”

